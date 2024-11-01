Home
Karnataka government has approved Tourism Policy 2024-29: Minister Hebbalkar

Highlighting Karnataka's investment appeal, Hebbalkar stated that Bengaluru continues to lead the nation in investment inflow, a feat credited to the government's strategic efforts.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 11:51 IST

Published 01 November 2024, 11:51 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaTourismLakshmi Hebbalkar

