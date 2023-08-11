Karnataka government sitting on probe report on water supply scam in Chitradurga

As the death toll due to Chitradurga’s water contamination rises to six, officials said the urban local bodies (ULBs) in the district have routinely misappropriated funds meant for drinking water supply, with the government sitting on a file recommending action against seven officials for releasing funds to contractors who have not carried out any work.
On June 21, 2023, the Chitrudurga deputy commissioner wrote to the directorate of municipal administration (DMA) recommending action against officials of the Molakalmuru town panchayat, including the executive officer (EO) and engineers, over a scam in the drinking water supply scheme.The scam amounting to nearly Rs 50 lakh involved releasing money against fake bills.
‘Accused’ promoted
However, the DMA has been sitting on the file for more than a month even as the officials accused in the scam have been promoted since the investigation began.
DH reached out to the director with detailed queries, but could not get a response despite multiple attempts.
“Clean drinking water is a basic need and is necessary to ensure sanitation and hygiene. However, crores of rupees released to the ULBs have not been accounted for. Investigation has been conducted in three ULBs where officials have been found misappropriating money,” sources in the DMA said.
In the Molakalmuru scam, the police have registered a case against Rukmini, Lakshman Kumar and H Kantaraj, who held the EO’s position of the town panchayat and junior engineers Vishwanath S K and Revanasiddeshwara.
A case has also been registered against Prasanna and K N Swamy, the then assistant executive engineers at district urban development cell.
To a question, Chitradurga deputy commissioner Divya Prabhu G R J said she had written to the authorities about the action needed to be taken.
“We have recommended suspension. The government will take necessary action,” she said.
“One of the assistant executive engineers accused in the scam has now been promoted as the executive engineer. Another is working in Davangere corporation. Since the accused persons are in the Group ‘A’ category, only the DMA can take action. Stringent action is needed to send a message against corruption,” another senior official in the district administration said.
The district administration’s inquiry led to the suspension of a revenue official in Hiriyur in a similar scam.
“In other places, inquiry is at various stages. Scrutiny of projects is very rare in smaller ULBs, which has become a problem. We look into it only when there is a complaint. Unfortunately, the deaths show that it’s not enough,” the official added.