Karnataka government thinking of performance-based tenure for vice-chancellors: M C Sudhakar

Karnataka's Higher Education Minister, M C Sudhakar is overseeing a plan to replace the Modi administration's flagship NEP with a state-specific policy. He is also dealing with state-run universities suffering from a fund crunch and low human resources. DH's Rashmi Belur sits with the minister to discuss all this and more. Excerpts:
What is the status of the Congress government's plan to replace the NEP with a state education policy?
The NEP has been there since 2021, when the previous (BJP) government implemented it. While we have announced the withdrawal of NEP, we need to think about the implications of a hurried rollback on students. Whatever decision we take, it should be in the best interest of students.
We've started the process of framing a new policy. We've held a meeting with officials. We'll soon meet the CM and finalise the formation of an expert committee. Once everything is final, we'll put the SEP in the public domain. We're exploring the possibilities of implementing it in the next academic year.
What is the government doing to improve infrastructure in higher education institutions (HEIs)?
We need Rs 2,500 crore to improve infrastructure at government degree colleges and polytechnics. We need Rs 280 crore just to construct toilets. We've sought Rs 800 crore under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). We're planning to have a separate CSR platform. This has been discussed with the skill development minister. Soon, we'll discuss this with the IT/BT minister, too.
Does your government favour setting up new universities?
I personally feel there's no need for new universities as the existing ones themselves lack funds. We're planning to constitute a committee that will visit all existing universities to study their finances and academics. Some (universities) were started unscientifically. If you say they're self-sustaining, then the burden will be on students.
The century-old University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) was declared an institute of eminence, but it lacks funds.
I don't know what they thought the word eminence meant. If they really understood the meaning, they'd have provided funds. You can't build an institute just by calling it eminent. I strongly feel we need to support that institute in a big way. Despite persisting issues with the governing body, I convinced the CM to release Rs 25 crore. We're thinking about whether to continue UVCE like this and are considering 3–4 options. We'll decide soon.
Select government engineering colleges were to be upgraded along the lines of the IITs. Will this continue?
I really don't know if they were to be upgraded along the lines of IITs. Any change will have financial implications. Faculty and infrastructure are very important. It's not possible to upgrade colleges into IITs just by talking. It demands unwavering commitment.
How will you address corruption allegations in the appointment of vice chancellors?
The VC appointments are based on UGC regulations, and we can't change the procedure. But while choosing the chairperson and members of the search committee, we should give importance to credentials. I can't comment on the corruption allegations, as there's no evidence to prove them.
What about the Karnataka Public Higher Education Institutions Bill proposed by the previous BJP government, which would replace the current law and promised reforms?
I have yet to study the new Bill. But we're thinking of introducing performance-based tenure for VCs and measures to fix accountability and bring more transparency to the administration.
The recruitment of assistant professors at government degree colleges was controversial. What's the government's stand?
We recently conducted an exam to recruit principals at government degree colleges in a transparent manner. As for the recruitment of assistant professors, there's a case pending in the High Court. We're aware of the controversy and received a report from the police, which stated that those involved in malpractices were arrested and an FIR was filed against them. We're discussing and seeking a legal opinion on how to proceed.
There are allegations that ineligible people are appointed to university syndicates.
We will set some high standards for the appointment of Syndicate members. There's also a plan to hold election to elect them. But the question is, should guest faculty be allowed to vote? In terms of qualification, upper limits will be fixed for Syndicate members.
Engineering fees are going up every year.
The consensual agreement (between the government and colleges) has been signed every year since 2013. The fee has gone up from Rs 58,000 to Rs 88,000. This time we managed to reduce the 10% fee hike agreed upon by the previous BJP government. We will verify the reports submitted by the fee determination committee.
The recent transfer of registrars to public universities sparked controversy.
The previous government had posted non-KAS officers as registrars at many universities. We recently recommended nine KAS officers for the post of registrar (administration), but many of them did not report. For example, in the case of Kuvempu University, there was a lot of pressure for a non-KAS officer. The officer posted by the CM's office did not report, and we were forced to bring in a senior professor who was facing some allegations. Later, I asked my officials to give additional charge to the zilla panchayat chief executive. This is a problem as KAS officers are not willing to work with universities. I'll request the CM that he bring some amendments.