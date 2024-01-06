Karnataka government to distribute Rs 105 crore as compensation for drought-hit farmers

Bengaluru: The state government on Friday issued an order releasing Rs 105 crore from the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) to compensate drought-hit farmers.
Each farmer who suffered crop losses due to drought will get Rs 2,000 in the first instalment. This is being done as the union government has not yet released funds under the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF), the Revenue department stated in its order.
Former BJP chief minister Basavaraj Bommai slammed the Congress government.
In a statement, he asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to explain why the government took six months to release just Rs 105 crore as drought relief.