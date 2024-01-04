Karnataka government 'to gather information' on MLC Hariprasad's 'Godhra-like incident' remark: G Parameshwara

The 2002 Godhra train burning case had plunged Gujarat into one of the worst communal riots.

Reacting to Hariprasad's statement, Parameshwara said, "We don't have any information. If a situation like that rises then our department (police) is capable of handling it. We will not let such things happen."

Responding to a reporter's query on summoning the MLC to get details, he said it can be considered because he is a senior leader and he must have the information.

The Minister, however, said there was no need to issue notice to Hariprasad as of now. "When there is a sensitive matter we will first gather information. We will handle the case the way it should be," Parameshwara explained. Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai charged the Congress MLC with 'instigating' people to commit such incidents.

"The Home Minister says he as no information while the MLC says he has inputs. This means there is intelligence failure. The police would have registered an FIR if an ordinary person would have given a similar statement," Bommai told media persons.

Accusing the government of using different yardstick, he demanded that Hariprasad be summoned to the police station for inquiry. Former minister K S Eshwarappa said the statement gives an impression that Hariprasad has information.

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel also demanded the arrest of the Congress MLC saying he has all the information about the incident.