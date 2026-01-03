<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is considering stricter gun laws after a Congress worker died when a private individual opened fire during a political clash in Ballari, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Saturday. </p><p>“We’ve lost a party worker. The ongoing investigation will reveal who’s at fault. All private guns have been seized,” Shivakumar, who is also Karnataka Congress president, said. </p><p>“We are thinking about what should be done going forward. We’ve seen misuse. This is the second incident involving a privately-held firearm. We’ll have a discussion with the home minister on stricter norms. We’ll list everything out. It’ll require a discussion with the union government, too,” Shivakumar said. </p><p>Karnataka has an estimated 94,000 gun licences. People keep licensed firearms for protection of their crops, self-defence and sports. </p><p>The situation in Ballari turned violent late Thursday evening after a follower of Bellary City Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy tried to put up a banner in front of BJP lawmaker G Janardhana Reddy’s house in Havambhavi to announce the installation of a Valmiki idol. </p>.All local body polls will be held this year, says D K Shivakumar.<p>Shivakumar backed Bharath. “For the first time, our government is installing a Valmiki statue in Ballari and our MLA has taken the responsibility of this,” he said. “The entire party stands with my MLA. He tried to keep peace.”</p><p>Shivakumar also defended the suspension of Ballari superintendent of police Pavan Nejjur. “I spoke to the SP within a few minutes of getting to know about the situation. I know in what stage the SP was when he spoke to me,” he said. </p><p>Shivakumar said he also spoke to senior BJP leader B Sriramulu. “Party politics isn’t important. Maintenance of peace is important,” Shivakumar said.</p><p><strong>'Won't allow Republic of Ballari again'</strong></p><p>Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar hit out at BJP lawmaker and mining baron G Janardhan Reddy, vowing that Congress won't allow the 'Republic of Ballari' to be established again. </p><p>The 'Republic of Ballari' is how then Lokayukta Justice Santosh Hegde described Reddy's operations during the peak of his mining operations. </p><p>"They’re trying to bring back their old fiefdom...the Republic. We won’t allow that," Shivakumar said. He also rubbished Reddy's claim that Congress wanted him dead. "All that is drama. Only cowards speak like that. They're unable to digest defeat in Ballari," he said. </p>