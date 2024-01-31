Karnataka Governor did not reject ordinance on Kannada signage, returned it with advice: Raj Bhavan

“We made a law and approved an ordinance. The Governor could have given his assent. Instead, he has sent it back saying it should be passed in the Assembly,” DKS had said.

The Siddaramaiah administration had decided to take the ordinance route in the wake of violent protests by pro-Kannada outfits that targeted businesses in Bengaluru for not giving prominence to the state language.

Karnataka's Budget session is scheduled to start next month with Gehlot addressing both houses of legislature on February 12.

With DHNS inputs