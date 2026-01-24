<p>Bengaluru: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot is learnt to have submitted a 'detailed report' to President Droupadi Murmu on developments surrounding the joint session of the legislature where he did not read the government-prepared speech and faced protests by Congress members. </p><p>The Governor's report covers January 21, when a government delegation met him, and January 22, the day of the joint session. </p>.Karnataka survey finds 10,365 sexual minorities, recommends 1% job quota in private sector.<p>According to Gehlot's report, he advised the government to 'modify' paragraphs from the draft speech that contained criticism of the union government for introducing the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act and its impact. </p><p>The report contains details on the "behaviour" of Congress members who shouted slogans and tried to block the Governor's exit from the Assembly hall. The report also has a compilation of reactions by various leaders of both Congress and BJP in the aftermath of the joint session. </p>