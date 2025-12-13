Karnataka Governor yet to approve HDMC bifurcation

<p>Belagavi: The bifurcation of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) is awaiting Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s approval, the government informed the Legislative Assembly on Friday. </p>.<p>The government has decided to create two new civic bodies - Dharwad Municipal Corporation and Hubballi Municipal Corporation. </p>.<p>“A preliminary notification was issued on January 21, 2025, seeking public objections and suggestions. A report on the objections and suggestions received, along with a report by the Dharwad deputy commissioner, has been submitted to the governor, whose approval is anticipated,” Urban Development and Town Planning Minister B S Suresha (Byrathi) said. </p>.<p>The minister was replying to a question by Hubli-Dharwad (East) Congress MLA Abbayya Prasad. </p>.<p>“For a civic body to become a city corporation, the population should be more than three lakh. Here, it is 11-12 lakh. It’s been seven months since the proposal was sent to the Governor. We haven’t received his clearance,” Suresha said.</p>.<p>He urged BJP leaders to join an all-party delegation to meet the governor and seek his approval.</p>