Karnataka govt announces Rs 5 lakh compensation to kin of children who drowned in Bengaluru lake

Bengaluru Development Minister D K Shivakumar also said that Rs 10,000 compensation has been announced for owners of homes which are flooded.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 17:27 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 17:27 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsD K ShivakumarcompensationLakeDrown

