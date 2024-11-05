Karnataka: Government officer found dead in Tahsildar's chamber in Belagavi

<p>Belagavi: A 35-year-old Second Division Assistant was found dead inside the chamber of the Tahsildar's office in this district headquarters town on Tuesday (November 5), police said.</p>.<p>A detailed investigation will be carried out into the death of Rudranna, they said.</p>.<p>No death note has been recovered, police said.</p>.Siddaramaiah deeply involved in MUDA 'scam', should resign immediately: BJP.<p>"Today morning, our inspector received information that a person had hung himself in the chambers of the Tahsildar. We visited the spot. Upon preliminary examination of the body, it can be seen that he hung himself with a veil," a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>The reason for taking such an extreme step is yet to be ascertained, he said.</p>.<p>"We will take up a case based on the complaint by his family members and we have also called investigating officers, and the Forensic Science Laboratory team to the crime scene and they will do a detailed spot inspection. Based on the complaint, a detailed investigation will be carried out," he said.</p>.Karnataka Congress MLA Nagendra 'masterminded' Valmiki corporation scam, says ED.<p>Police are also scanning through footage from CCTVs installed on the premises as part of investigation to ascertain the sequence of events. </p>