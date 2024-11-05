Home
Karnataka: Government officer found dead in Tahsildar's chamber in Belagavi

The reason for taking such an extreme step is yet to be ascertained, the Police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 09:59 IST

Published 05 November 2024, 09:59 IST
