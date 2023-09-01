Karnataka govt plans its own airline for better regional connectivity

The Karnataka government is exploring the idea of starting its own airline for regional connectivity, Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil said on Friday.

The government has started doing its homework on this. "We're studying the pros and cons," Patil said.

Patil said he reached out to businessman Sanjay Ghodawat, whose eponymous conglomerate runs Star Air, for inputs. "He (Sanjay) told me that one aircraft costs Rs 200 crore. So, if we want to buy three new aircraft, it'll be Rs 600 crore. The cost will be less if the aircraft are leased. I don't think Rs 600 crore is a big amount for the government," Patil said.