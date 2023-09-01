Karnataka govt plans its own airline for better regional connectivity

The Karnataka government is exploring the idea of starting its own airline for regional connectivity, Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil said on Friday.
The government has started doing its homework on this. "We're studying the pros and cons," Patil said.
Patil said he reached out to businessman Sanjay Ghodawat, whose eponymous conglomerate runs Star Air, for inputs. "He (Sanjay) told me that one aircraft costs Rs 200 crore. So, if we want to buy three new aircraft, it'll be Rs 600 crore. The cost will be less if the aircraft are leased. I don't think Rs 600 crore is a big amount for the government," Patil said.
Good air connectivity in the state outweighs the cost, Patil said. "If regional air connectivity can be improved, then the state's own airline is not impossible," he said, adding that air connectivity can be provided from Mysuru to Bengaluru, Bengaluru to Kalaburagi, Bengaluru to Hubballi, Mysuru to Kalaburagi, Bengaluru to Shivamogga and so on.
Patil also revealed that he held talks with a senior officer who was with Air India. "The officer agreed with our plan and offered to engage with us if we're serious," he said.
The idea was born out of the government's decision to start managing airports on its own. "The Shivamogga airport is the first that will be maintained by the government. Upcoming airports at Vijayapura, Raichur, Ballari, Karwar and Hassan will be managed by the state. Earlier, we used to hand them over to the Airports Authority of India with no benefit to us," he said.
Patil said the plan is in line with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's budget promise of formulating a Civil Aviation Policy for Karnataka. He also pointed out that the government is developing air strips at Dharmasthala, Kodagu and Chikmagalur along with a heliport for Hampi.
Aviation expert Devesh Agarwal said Karnataka's plan is "unviable" at a time when the Union government got out of the business with the Air India disinvestment. "If at all the state government is interested in promoting air connectivity, then it should opt for the European model of subsidy - a fixed discount per trip - instead of starting its own airline or running airports. Both are wrong as government has no business to be in the business,” he said.