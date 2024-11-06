Karnataka govt plans to promote aquaculture in most of its tanks

<p>Bengaluru: The state government is planning to exploit economic potential of lakes by promoting aquaculture in a big way. According to Minor Irrigation Minister N S Boseraju, the government is mulling over floating tenders for allotting lakes to fishermen for encouraging freshwater fishing.</p>.<p>Boseraju told DH that the initiative was being taken up jointly by Minor Irrigation and Fisheries departments.</p>.<p>“There are 45,000 lakes in the state which extend from 40 acres to 1,000 acres. Of these, over 4,000 come under the Minor Irrigation department. With the government’s thrust on lift irrigation projects, now most of the lakes are full at least 60% of their capacity,” the minister said.</p>.King Cobras aren't one species, have 4 lineages, finds new study.<p>He said a team of officials from both the departments had visited the neighbouring states to study their aquaculture model. Promoting aquaculture in tanks not only protects these crucial water bodies from encroachment, but also generates decent revenue - Rs 80 lakh to Rs one crore per lake. Due to lack of proper system, these tanks are now being allotted for Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000. “But in neighbouring states such as Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, fresh water fish tanks are fetching high revenue to government. We are contemplating similar model in Karnataka,” Boseraju explained.</p>.<p>The minister said that freshwater fish cultivation was being promoted as an additional revenue source for local farmers and fishermen societies. Prawn cultivation would be promoted in coastal region, he added.</p>.<p>According to the minister, the minor irrigation department was considering floating solar panel project to increase revenue, for meeting the maintenance cost of lift irrigation projects.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Environmentalists may have problems with floating solar panel projects, but they certainly cannot object to the promotion of aquaculture. The state government is not steadfastly pursuing the floating solar panel project unless it is a viable proposition,” the minister added.</p>