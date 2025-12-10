Karnataka govt tables Hate Speech Bill in Assembly amid 'nays' by BJP MLAs

<p>Belagavi: The Congress government introduced a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-cabinet-approves-bill-on-hate-speech-and-hate-crimes-3819744">Bill to fight hate speech</a> amid protests by the Opposition BJP in the Assembly on Wednesday. </p><p>The Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025, was piloted by Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">G Parameshwara</a>. </p><p>When Speaker UT Khader sought ‘ayes’ for the tabling of the Bill, BJP members shouted ‘nay’. BJP’s V Sunil Kumar even pressed for a division of votes. Khader, however, allowed the tabling of the Bill. </p><p>This signalled the BJP’s intent to oppose the Bill, or demand that it be given to a select committee. </p>.Hate speech bill: Karnataka gears up for pet project amid emerging concerns.<p>As per the Bill, making ‘hate speech’ or circulating it will amount to committing a ‘hate crime’, which will attract a minimum jail term of one year, extendable up to seven, with a fine of Rs 50,000. Subsequent or repeat offences will attract 2-10 years’ jail and a fine of Rs 1 lakh. </p><p>Speaking to reporters later, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said: “Hate speech (prevention) is part of the government agenda. You cannot allow hate speech. We have to maintain peace, law and order in the state.”</p><p><strong>Drugs & Cosmetics Bill</strong></p><p>The government tabled 11 more Bills, including one to amend the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. </p>.Karnataka power tussle: BJP rakes up issue in Assembly, says 'confusion' over leadership hitting state's development .<p>Under the Bill, the state government will give itself powers to carry out the functions of the Central Drugs Laboratory with the prior approval of the Centre. It places the ‘burden of proof’ on persons from whose possession drugs and cosmetics are seized for misbranding or adulteration. It also makes offences non-bailable and introduces life imprisonment. </p><p>The Karnataka Labour Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill redefines ‘establishments’ as those having more than 10 employees instead of 50. </p><p>The Chandraguthi Shree Renukamba Kshetra Development Authority Bill, Sri Malai Mahadeswaraswamy Kshetra Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority and Certain Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions & Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill, the Karnataka State Universities (Second Amendment) Bill, Karnataka Cine & Cultural Activities (Welfare) (Amendment) Bill, Bayaluseeme Region Development Board (Amendment) Bill, Malenadu Region Development Board (Amendment) Bill and Karnataka Rent (Amendment) Bill were introduced.</p><p>The government did not introduce the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle (Amendment) Bill although it was listed. This Bill eases the procedure for the release of vehicles seized for illegal cattle transport. </p>