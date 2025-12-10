Karnataka govt to develop 300 acres of MUDA land: Minister B S Suresh

<p>Belagavi: Urban Development and Town Planning Minister B S Suresh announced in the Council that the government was all set to develop 300 acres of land under Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA).</p>.<p>Not mentioning about the MUDA case involving CM Siddaramaiah, the minister said, “The development of Mysuru city got halted for a while because of various reasons. We will soon take up development of 300 acres of land under MUDA. We are preparing a comprehensive Mysuru development plan for this purpose”. He said Mysuru was the second biggest city in the state after Bengaluru and the urban development department would prioritise cleanliness. </p>