Karnataka govt trying to curb Hindu festivals, alleges MP Kota Srinivas Poojary

Poojary claimed that in the Nagamangala incident, the police booked devotees of Lord Ganesha while those who hurled stones were set free. He alleged that numerous rules and conditions were imposed this year to dilute the festival’s spirit.

“There was an invisible strategy made by the government to curb the festival of Hindus,” he stated.

The MP further criticised the Home Minister for his response to the incident. Parameshwara has reportedly said that the stones hurled during the procession came accidentally.