Karnataka: H D Kumaraswamy, Ramesh Gowda demanded Rs 50 cr, issued life threats, JD(S) social media Vice President claims in complaint

<p>JD(S) social media Vice President Vijay Tata has filed a police complaint against party leader and Union Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-d-kumaraswamy">H D Kumaraswamy</a> and MLC Ramesh Gowda, claiming they demanded Rs 50 crore from him and issued life threats, <em>ANI</em> reported. </p><p>The complaint was filed at Bengaluru's Amruthahalli Police Station. </p><p>In the complaint, he has also requested security. </p><p>HDK recently exchanged political barbs with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah over the MUDA scam, with the former alleging the the government and Lokayukta have destroyed evidence in the case. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah has said that while HDK is out on bail, the BJP has no moral right to seek his resignation. </p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>