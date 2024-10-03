Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: H D Kumaraswamy, Ramesh Gowda demanded Rs 50 cr, issued life threats, JD(S) social media Vice President claims in complaint

The complaint was filed in Bengaluru's Amruthahalli Police Station
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 03:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 03:06 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaH D KumaraswamyJD(S)

Follow us on :

Follow Us