Karnataka HC directs for immediate execution of exit permit against Bangla national

The petitioner claims to have married one Janardhana Reddy in 2017 and the latter had allegedly converted to Islam. The petitioner was on a tourist Visa and subsequently applied for conversion to X-1 Visa which was granted to her. On the strength of her marriage to an Indian national, the Visa had been extended from time to time. In 2023, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) demanded the consent of her husband, a mandatory requirement, to extend the visa. When the petitioner failed to submit the consent, the FRRO passed an exit permit.