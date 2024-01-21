Karnataka HC directs for immediate execution of exit permit against Bangla national

Bengaluru: The high court has directed the authorities to execute the exit permit issued against a Bangladeshi national without any delay and without insisting on any fee from her.
Justice M Nagaprasanna passed this order while dismissing the petition filed by the petitioner Raktima Khanum, noting her suspicious antecedents and links with the group named Special Services Group (SSG), which has links in the army of the neighbouring nation.
The petitioner claims to have married one Janardhana Reddy in 2017 and the latter had allegedly converted to Islam. The petitioner was on a tourist Visa and subsequently applied for conversion to X-1 Visa which was granted to her. On the strength of her marriage to an Indian national, the Visa had been extended from time to time. In 2023, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) demanded the consent of her husband, a mandatory requirement, to extend the visa. When the petitioner failed to submit the consent, the FRRO passed an exit permit.
The petitioner claimed before the court that on July 25, 2023, she had initiated a proceeding before a local court seeking maintenance from her husband. According to the petitioner, since her husband is absconding, her request for extension of stay should be considered without insisting upon his consent.
The court noted that the classified documents submitted by the Union government reveal that the petitioner’s antecedents are suspicious and also show that she has links with SSG.
“A perusal of the record submitted would indicate a plethora of conversations through WhatsApp, Facebook or other social media platforms of the petitioner with the head or members of SSG. The SSG as borne out from the original records appears to have links with the army of the neighbouring nation. Since these are classified documents, they are not quoted in the course of this order.
But, a perusal at the original records leaves none in doubt that the actions of the petitioner in India are suspicious. Therefore, retention of the petitioner on any sympathy being shown on the submission that she is now left in the lurch by the – husband, would pose a serious threat to the security of the nation,” Justice Nagaprasanna said.
Expressing surprise over the FRRO worrying more about the payment of fee, the court said that either FRRO or the Bureau of Immigration must act swiftly and execute the exit permit without brooking any delay.
“The power of the Government of India to expel nationals of other countries who overstay in the nation without any document is absolute and unfettered. Any indulgence shown to the petitioner, on any kind of sympathy, would be putting fetters on the discretion of the government, the FRRO and the Bureau of Immigration, more so in cases where there is even a semblance of threat to national security of any kind,” the court said.