Karnataka HC refuses to intervene with orders capping kerosene supply

The court said this while dismissing the petition filed by the Akhila Karnataka Kerosene Wholesale Dealers Association, challenging orders reducing the supply of kerosene in certain taluks/districts.
15 November 2024

