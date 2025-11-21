Menu
Karnataka High Court notice to state over PIL against land allotments, tree-felling at Jnanabharati campus

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Poonacha posted the matter to December 9 for further consideration.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 16:01 IST
Published 21 November 2025, 16:01 IST
India NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High CourtJnanabharathi campusland deal

