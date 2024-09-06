Karnataka High court quashes case registered by KSPCB against Siddhasiri Souharda Sahakari Niyamit

Bengaluru: The high court has quashed the case registered by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) against Siddhasiri Souharda Sahakari Niyamit, of which BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal is the chairman.

The court allowed the petition by reserving the liberty to the KSPCB to proceed in accordance with law against the industry if warranted.

The company, represented by its Director Ramanagouda Patil (Yatnal’s son) and General Manager Shivakumar Patil, challenged the proceedings in a private complaint filed by the KSPCB.

The proceeding was for offences under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, based on a report by the Environmental Officer that the company was discharging untreated trade effluent into Mullamari River and also into the operation of ethanol production without proper disposal of spent water. The case was under sections 43, 44 and 47 of the Water Act.

It was contended that a previous division bench order had stayed further proceedings pursuant to a show cause notice. The division bench had quashed the proceedings observing that the petitioners were not heard before the closure order was passed against them.