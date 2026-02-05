Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka High Court says evictees' rehabilitation at Kogilu Layout unfeasible

The bench was hearing a PIL petition filed by Zaiba Tabassum and others questioning the demolition drive undertaken on December 20, 2025, at Waseem Colony and Fakeer Colony in Kogilu Layout.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 22:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 February 2026, 22:05 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High Cort

Follow us on :

Follow Us