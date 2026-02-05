<p>Bengaluru: More than 20 SC/ST lawmakers in Congress, including Home Minister G Parameshwara, held a meeting late on Tuesday night, which generated buzz in the political circles.</p>.<p>Parameshwara said the meeting discussed the upcoming 2026-27 Budget and the programmes that should be formulated for the SC/ST communities. </p>.<p>Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa, Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa, Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, senior lawmaker K N Rajanna among others attended the meeting that was held at a private hotel.</p>.CJ Roy death: Decision on judicial inquiry lies with Finance Minister Sitharaman, says G Parameshwara.<p>SC/ST lawmakers are unhappy with the way the Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan (SCSP-TSP) funds are being utilised. In 2025-26, the government earmarked Rs 42,018 crore for SCSP-TSP. </p>.<p>"The funds are distributed to all departments. Proper programmes aren't being framed. Money isn't being utilised," Parameshwara said. "Earlier, all funds were with the Social Welfare department. We discussed bringing back the same system. We'll meet the CM about this," he said. </p>.<p>Parameshwara said the upcoming budget must prioritise education and healthcare of SC/ST communities. "Apart from that, the community needs hostels, allotment of land, allocation of industrial plots, implementation of reservation in contracts and expediting recruitment process," he said. "Many youngsters are deprived of employment opportunities as recruitment is being repeatedly postponed," he added.</p>.<p>There was talk that the meeting discussed reviving the 'Dalit CM' demand in the event that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is replaced. However, Muniyappa said the topic was not discussed in the meeting.</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Lingayat leaders huddle</strong></span></p>.<p>Lingayat lawmakers in Congress also held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss their community's interests, Industries Minister M B Patil said.</p>.<p>"We're 34 MLAs, forming the biggest bloc. We discussed appropriate postings for our community officers, funds for the Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corporation, representation in appointments to boards and corporations and so on," he said.</p>