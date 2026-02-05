Menu
'We discussed budget': G Parameshwara holds meeting with Congress SC/ST leaders

Parameshwara said the meeting discussed the upcoming 2026-27 Budget and the programmes that should be formulated for the SC/ST communities.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 23:12 IST
Published 04 February 2026, 23:12 IST
