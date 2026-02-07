<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka high court has directed the state government to furnish details of steps taken to clear illegal immigrants from Bengaluru city. Justice M Nagaprasanna gave this direction while hearing the petition filed by activist Puneet Kerehalli challenging two cases registered against him by Soladevanahalli police.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The FIRs were registered against Puneet Kerehalli after he and his associates reportedly uploaded videos on social media giving false statements, against state DG and IGP. Puneet and his associates had visited a settlement in Kempapura, close to Soladevanahalli in north Bengaluru, and claimed that Bangladeshi nationals had taken shelter there.</p>.<p class="bodytext">At the hearing, the Additional Special Public Prosecutor submitted that the acts of Puneet Kerehalli had been videographed and the same shall be placed before the court on the next date of hearing.</p>.Israeli woman gang-rape case: Karnataka court convicts three.<p class="bodytext">The court directed the police not to take any coercive steps against the petitioner, till the next date of hearing.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Additional Special Public Prosecutor shall also place on record, as to what are the steps taken towards the clearing of illegal immigrants in the city, which even according to the state, which is close to 20 lakhs," Justice Nagaprasanna said.</p>