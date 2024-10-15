Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka High Court upholds BDA's right to reject auction bids without explanation

The case arose after the BDA challenged a single-judge bench decision that quashed its rejection of a bid by a person named Sachin Nagarajappa.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 07:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 07:35 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High CourtBangalore Development Authority

Follow us on :

Follow Us