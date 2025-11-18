<p>Bengaluru: As <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/kerala-india">Kerala</a> reports an increasing number of cases of Amoebic meningoencephalitis, a disease caused by Naegleria fowleri, a self-sustaining amoeba, the state health department has advised the pilgrims travelling to Kerala to exercise caution during their travel.</p><p>In an advisory issued on Tuesday, the department noted that Amoebic meningoencephalitis is a rare and a nearly fatal brain infection caused by the amoeba Naegleria fowleri. </p><p>The amoeba is said to be breeding in some water bodies including stagnant water and mud. While it is not contagious and does not spread from person to person or through consumption of contaminated water, it is said to enter the human body through the nose and then enter the brain. </p>.Experts recommend integrated scientific plan to combat Amoebic Meningoencephalitis in Kerala.<p>The advisory requested the visitors to use nose clips or close the nose tightly while bathing from water bodies during their visit to Kerala.</p><p>The department asked the travellers to visit the nearest hospital and seek treatment if they experience fever, unbearable headache, vomiting, tightness in neck area, changes in mental state or behavioural disorders within seven days of the visit.</p>