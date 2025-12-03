Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Litigant claims 21k acres of forest land in Chikkamagaluru and Hassan

While initial inquiries by DH last week had found that Gowda alias M B Manmanatha had filed 10 cases, further search eventually found more cases.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 22:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 December 2025, 22:10 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaChikkamagaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us