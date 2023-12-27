Karnataka makes one-week home isolation must for Covid patients

Bengaluru: To prevent the spread of Covid infection, Karnataka has mandated a week’s home isolation for all Covid patients.
Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, after meeting the Cabinet sub-committee set up to monitor the Covid situation in the state, said the government would direct both government offices and the private sector to ensure patients can take paid leave during this period.
“In case the patient is hospitalised, the employers should allow the patient to take leave until they recover completely,” Rao said.
To ensure patients are provided care and medical attention, health department officials will visit patients under home isolation regularly and monitor their situation.
“In Bengaluru, doctors working at Namma Clinics will visit patients under home isolation and keep track of their condition. Similarly, doctors from taluk and district hospitals will monitor patients under their jurisdiction. Our officials will also keep a close watch on patients admitted to hospitals,” Rao added.
As of Tuesday evening, 423 Covid patients were under home isolation across the state. Noting that the infection could spread faster among children, Rao urged parents not to send children to school if they have Covid-like symptoms.
“They should monitor the condition of children at home and get them tested if required,” he suggested. While he said that there were no restrictions on New Year celebrations, Rao urged people to exercise caution and follow Covid appropriate behaviour (CAB).
“There is no cause for panic but we must follow preventive measures. We advise everyone to wear masks and follow social distancing in crowded places,” he said.