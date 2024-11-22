Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka man duped of Rs 1.7 cr by fake TRAI, CBI officials

The fraudsters demanded money to solve the case where the man was allegedly involved in illegal activities.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 04:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2024, 04:42 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us