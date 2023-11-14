JOIN US
Karnataka: Man held for raping minor girl in Dakshina Kannada

The family became aware of the sexual harassment after the girl, who is studying in the tenth standard, became pregnant.
Last Updated 14 November 2023, 15:02 IST

Mangaluru: A 43-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a minor girl in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, police said.

The accused has been identified as Keshav. He was known to the girl’s family and was a frequent visitor to the house, they said.

The family became aware of the sexual harassment after the girl, who is studying in the tenth standard, became pregnant.

The girl’s mother reported the matter to the police, who arrested the accused.

Further investigation is in progress, sources said.

(Published 14 November 2023, 15:02 IST)
