Karnataka: Man loses Rs 20 lakh in courier scam

In a complaint to Malpe police, the victim Dhanush said that on Nov 7 at 4:52 pm, a person named Akash Verma, claiming to be from FedEx called him posing as a courier representative.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 08:14 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 08:14 IST
India NewsKarnatakaCrimescam

