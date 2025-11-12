<p>Bengaluru: All working women aged 18-52 in permanent, contractual and outsourced jobs will get one day of menstrual leave per month, as per a Government Order passed on November 12.</p><p>“Employers have been directed to provide 12 paid leaves per year to all women employees aged 18-52 in establishments coming under Factories Act, 1948, Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961, Plantation Workers Act, 1951, Beedi Cigar Workers (condition of employment) Act, 1966 and Motor Vehicle Workers Act, 1961,” the order said.</p>.Karnataka govt mulls bill on menstrual leaves for working women.<p>The Shops and Commercial Establishment Act includes IT and ITES companies. The GO comes around a month after the state Cabinet cleared the Menstrual Leave Policy 2025, which grants 12 menstrual leaves per year to women (1 per month).</p><p>The policy formulated by an 18-member committee headed by Dr Sapna S of Christ (Deemed-to-be University) had initially suggested six menstrual leaves per year but was later upgraded to 12 by the Labour Department and submitted to the government.</p><p>According to the GO, the women employees have to use the menstrual leave in that very month and cannot “carry over” the leaves to the next month.</p><p>The order also specifies that women don’t have to submit any medical certificate while availing of the menstrual leave.</p>