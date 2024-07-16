Karnataka minister directs officials to extend 'Anywhere Registration' system to all districts

During a meeting with the officers concerned at Vidhana Soudha, the minister emphasised, "It is common for sub-registrar offices to be crowded. Making citizens wait in government offices is a form of harassment. To address this, the 'Anywhere Registration' system was introduced in Bengaluru. This system should now be expanded to all districts starting from August." The 'Anywhere Registration' system was introduced on a pilot basis in Belagavi and Tumakuru districts on March 14 this year and has received positive responses from the public, he said.