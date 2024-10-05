Home
Karnataka Minister Gundu Rao's wife files complaint with women's commission against BJP media cell

The BJP locked horns with the Minister for his statement on October 2 claiming that Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar used to eat beef.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 20:48 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 20:48 IST
