<p>Bengaluru: Social Welfare Minister Dr H C Mahadevappa said creating awareness about the Constitution, fundamental rights and duties was necessary to increase citizen participation in a democracy. </p>.<p>Mahadevappa was speaking after launching ‘Constitution is Light’, a campaign launched by Deccan Herald and Prajavani in association with the Department of Social Welfare. </p>.<p>“There was democracy even when there were no governments. But, as former US President Thomas Jefferson once said, a democracy won’t function without the media. <span class="italic">Deccan Herald</span> and<span class="italic"> Prajavan</span>i have worked towards strengthening democracy whenever it fell into danger,” Mahadevappa said. </p>.<p>He pointed out that Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar ran newspapers “to provide a voice to the people and the voiceless.”</p>.<p>The two newspapers - <span class="italic">Deccan Hera</span>ld and <span class="italic">Prajavani</span> - have been the voice of the people and the voiceless, and are protecting democracy without misusing freedom of expression, the minister said. </p>.<p>“Democracy is now facing a danger. The Union government is harming the federal system by not treating all states equally. I welcome the ‘Constitution is Light’ campaign. Citizen participation is necessary for a democracy to become successful,” Mahadevappa <br />said.</p>.<p>It was Ambedkar’s dream to make India a prosperous, harmonious and fraternal nation, Mahadevappa said. “This can become possible only when all citizens are aware of their rights and responsibilities. In this regard, the ‘Constitution is Light’ campaign is extremely significant,” he said. </p>