Karnataka minister promises special grant of ₹50 crore for tourism development project in Mangaluru

"Develop a tourist spot on government land and MCC will take up its maintenance," Suresh said.

"The state government releases 50 per cent of the grant under Smart City project. No project for the benefit of the people have been taken up in Mangaluru under the aegis of the Smart city plan. In other districts that work on sports complexes, markets have been taken up under Smart City Mission. Here assets have been created. There is a need to take up projects that help in revenue generation," he said.

He said already Rs 749 crore has been utilised under Smart City Mission. About 24 works are in progress and approval is awaited for three works. "Already Rs 25 crore has been given to the MCC, which should be utilised effectively for the benefit of the people. By keeping aside party affiliation, let's all work for the development of the city," he added.

Assembly Speaker U T Khader said, "The swimming pool was built to ensure that local talents get an opportunity. Already Rs 2 crore has been released for developing a walking and running track and mini playground at Emmekere as per the demands of the locals.

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said, "The swimming pool at Emmekere is one of the biggest pool near Mysuru. It was developed under the Smart City Mission. If the waterfront project is materialized, then the image of Mangaluru will be changed."

He added, "The waterfront land has been encroached upon. It was actually port land. The minister should look into the encroachment issue. Tender has been floated for the flyover at Nanthoor. The work on the highways are in progress."

The work on a kabaddi court and indoor stadium is in progress at Urwa, Kateel said.

MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath, Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur, Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr Anand K, MSCL MD Raju and others were present.

The swimming pool complex has a competition pool with 50m length X 25 metre width, and a varying depth of 2.2m to 1.4 m. A practice pool and a children pool was also built to initiate children into competitive swimming. The pool has a spectator seating capacity of 400 and the opposite side of the spectator gallery is designated for swimmers, officials, trainers and coaches. Two separate elevators had been provided for accessing the higher level pool competition area and spectator gallery.