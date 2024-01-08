Karnataka Minister remarks over Belagavi draws rebuke from Opposition

Leader of opposition in the Karnataka assembly R Ashoka charged the minister with indulging in 'vote bank politics.' “When there is so much agitation happening over the border row, when the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti miscreants create so much ruckus in the state, the minister’s statement was for vote bank politics. Parliament elections are approaching and she wants to rekindle the issue,” the BJP leader said, alleging that Hebbalkar had 'hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas." The border row over Belagavi between Karnataka and Maharashtra dates back to 1957 when states were reorganised on linguistic lines. Maharashtra laid claim to Belagavi, which was part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency, as it had a sizable Marathi-speaking population. It also laid claim to over 800 Marathi-speaking villages which are currently part of Karnataka.