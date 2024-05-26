Kylian Mbappe glad to leave PSG on winning note

"It was both difficult and enjoyable because it's a final, and in the end, we won. It's filled with joy," Mbappe told reporters.

"It's all good memories, many years, both at PSG and of course in this league. We leave with our heads held high, especially with a trophy, and we only keep the positives."

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Asked why he had not announced his next club yet, the 25-year-old said: "Because I think that the best thing to do is to finish these goodbyes.

"I think all I wanted was to finish well with my club. There's a trophy. I think there's a time for everything. I'll announce my new club in due course. I think we're just a few days away, so there's no problem."