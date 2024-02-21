Karnataka minister to call meet with Infosys on Hubballi campus

Industries Minister M B Patil said he would convene a meeting with IT major Infosys after the company’s non-starter Hubballi campus issue was raised in the Legislative Council on Tuesday.
Replying to a question by BJP MLC S V Sankanur, Patil said that if Infosys does not want to use the land for the intended purpose, then it will be withdrawn as per norms.
Responding to Sankanur’s allegation that Infosys is doing horticulture activities on the land provided, Patil said he would visit the location.
“Infosys is capable of developing the land provided for the said purpose and creating employment for engineering graduates from North Karnataka region. I will convene a meeting with them and discuss,” Patil said.
Calling this a sensitive issue, Patil stated that former Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty has links with Hubballi.
“She studied engineering at BVB College. They have enough resources to create employment. I will convene a meeting with them,” Patil added.
However, Sankanur said that Infosys was supposed to complete the project within two years of land allocation. “But it’s been 10 years,” he said.
The matter was raised in the Assembly earlier this month by Deputy Leader of the Opposition Arvind Bellad.
(Published 20 February 2024, 21:40 IST)