Karnataka Assembly Session LIVE | Monsoon session begins; MUDA row, fund diversion expected to take centre-stage

CM Siddaramaiah at Vidhana Soudha.
Credit: Karnataka Govt/YouTube
Since February 2024's budget session, several prominent people in various fields such as social justice, politics, literature, and cinema-- Nagamma Keshavamurthy (former minister and also known as Mother Theresa of Davangere), Srinivas Prasad (former BJP MP), K. Vasantha Bangera (former MLA), Ramesh Kumar Pande (former MLA), Vasu (former Chamaraja MLA), Kamala Hampana (popular Kannada writer), Dwarakish (Kannada veteran actor/director/producer), and Aparna (popular Kannada presenter), and others passed way.
CM Siddaramaiah, Opposition Party Leader R Ashoka and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar paid respects to the departed, ahead of the session.
Karantaka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader.
Credit: Karnataka Govt/YouTube
Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader begins the session by reading out the preamble of the Indian Constitution.
Hours before the Karnataka Assembly Session (July 15-24), the government has set up an inquiry commission to probe the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam that involves CM Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi. The latter owned a little over three acres of farm land, which MUDA acquired to form sites.
For the parting the land, Parvathi was awarded with 14 sites, totalling 38,283 sq ft in the Vijayanagar area, a well developed locality in south Mysuru, in 2021.
The market value of the residential sites Vijayanagar is said to be much higher than Parvathi's land, leading to accusations of a scam by the opposition BJP-JDS.
High Court judge (retd) Justice P N Desai will head the commission and he has been directed to submit report in six months.
