Karnataka Assembly Session LIVE | Monsoon session begins; MUDA row, fund diversion expected to take centre-stage

Good morning readers. The Karnataka Assembly session has begun. The MUDA row and fund diversions are expected to rock the proceedings. Track the latest news from the session only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 July 2024, 06:56 IST

Highlights
06:3815 Jul 2024

CM Siddaramaiah condoles death of Karnataka's prominent people before the start of the session

CM Siddaramaiah at Vidhana Soudha.

CM Siddaramaiah at Vidhana Soudha.

Credit: Karnataka Govt/YouTube

Since February 2024's budget session, several prominent people in various fields such as social justice, politics, literature, and cinema-- Nagamma Keshavamurthy (former minister and also known as Mother Theresa of Davangere), Srinivas Prasad (former BJP MP), K. Vasantha Bangera (former MLA), Ramesh Kumar Pande (former MLA), Vasu (former Chamaraja MLA), Kamala Hampana (popular Kannada writer), Dwarakish (Kannada veteran actor/director/producer), and Aparna (popular Kannada presenter), and others passed way.

CM Siddaramaiah, Opposition Party Leader R Ashoka and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar paid respects to the departed, ahead of the session.

05:5315 Jul 2024

Karnataka Assembly Session July 15 starts

Karantaka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader.

Karantaka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader.

Credit: Karnataka Govt/YouTube

Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader begins the session by reading out the preamble of the Indian Constitution.

05:4715 Jul 2024

Govt orders judicial probe in MUDA scam ahead of assembly session

Hours before the Karnataka Assembly Session (July 15-24), the government has set up an inquiry commission to probe the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam that involves CM Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi. The latter owned a little over three acres of farm land, which MUDA acquired to form sites.

For the parting the land, Parvathi was awarded with 14 sites, totalling 38,283 sq ft in the Vijayanagar area, a well developed locality in south Mysuru, in 2021.

The market value of the residential sites Vijayanagar is said to be much higher than Parvathi's land, leading to accusations of a scam by the opposition BJP-JDS.

High Court judge (retd) Justice P N Desai will head the commission and he has been directed to submit report in six months.

Read more | Inquiry commission formed to probe irregularities in MUDA

04:4215 Jul 2024

BJP created MUDA scam, says Dinesh Gundu Rao ahead of session

04:4215 Jul 2024

Assembly session dates: July 15 - July 26

Published 15 July 2024, 05:48 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaAssembly sessionMonsoon Session

