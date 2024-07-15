Karnataka Assembly Session LIVE | Monsoon session begins; MUDA row, fund diversion expected to take centre-stage

Hours before the Karnataka Assembly Session (July 15-24), the government has set up an inquiry commission to probe the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam that involves CM Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi. The latter owned a little over three acres of farm land, which MUDA acquired to form sites.

For the parting the land, Parvathi was awarded with 14 sites, totalling 38,283 sq ft in the Vijayanagar area, a well developed locality in south Mysuru, in 2021.

The market value of the residential sites Vijayanagar is said to be much higher than Parvathi's land, leading to accusations of a scam by the opposition BJP-JDS.

High Court judge (retd) Justice P N Desai will head the commission and he has been directed to submit report in six months.

