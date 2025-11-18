<p>Belagavi: Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) chairman K Rangaswamy said on Monday that prima facie negligence of staff and medical doctors had come to the fore in the death of 31 blackbucks at the mini zoo here.</p>.<p>Blackbucks are an endangered species as per schedule-1 of the Wildlife Protection Act. </p>.<p>“We are awaiting the inquiry report and the reports of the visceral tests. Action will be taken if lapses on the part of the staff come to fore,” he said.</p>.CCF Manjunath Chavan says remaining seven blackbucks may be infected too in Karnataka .<p>On Monday, Rangaswamy visited the zoo and inspected the enclosure where the antelopes had been kept.</p>.<p>He told reporters that endangered species like blackbucks had been kept in the zoo to conserve the species by increasing their numbers. Their death in such big numbers was not acceptable.</p>.<p>“Officials are saying that the blackbucks died due to suspected bacterial infection. But we are awaiting the report of the visceral sample tests being conducted at the wild animals diseases diagnostic lab at Bannerghatta in Bengaluru”.</p>.<p>“The medical team of the zoo has to monitor the health of animals on a regular basis. But that does not seem to have happened. ZAK member secretary Sunil Panwar too visited the zoo on Sunday and will submit a report. Based on the different reports, we will take up the issue with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre for action against those responsible,” the chairman said.</p>.<p>Rangaswamy said he held a meeting with district incharge Minister Satish Jarkiholi and was asked by the minister to submit a report on the deaths of the antelopes.</p>