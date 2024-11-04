Karnataka: No 'Sultanapura' in Shivalli village, Udupi DC clarifies

<p>Udupi: Udupi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vidyakumari K has clarified that there is no Sultanapura in the Shivalli village of Udupi taluk in Karnataka.</p><p>In a social media post, the DC said, "It has been noticed that a message is going viral on social media stating that survey numbers 120 and 85 of Shivalli village in Udupi taluk have been recorded as 'Sultanapura' in the Dishank app. As per the village map from Land records, there is no record of 'Sultanapura'. There is no record of 'Sultanapura' in the village map. In the revenue/survey department records, there is no mention of 'Sultanapura,' nor is there any reference to this in the RTC (Record of Rights, Tenancy and Crops) of survey number 120." The public need not panic on it, she added.</p><p>Meanwhile, BJP MLA Yashpal Suvarna advised the public to report any issues with Waqf Board notices to his office. He condemned the notices issued in Vijayapura as unscientific and unlawful.</p>.Udupi police take 2 more illegal Bangladeshi immigrants into custody.<p>As temple festivals approach in coastal areas, Suvarna stressed the need for regulations requiring all vendors to obtain approvals from local bodies and temple committees to ensure safety.</p><p>Udupi district BJP President Kishore Kumar Kundapur flayed the state government, alleging it to have instilled fear among citizens, citing the Vijayapura Waqf land dispute. A district wide campaign will be held on November 7 and 8. The BJP will hold a procession towards the DC office to submit a memorandum requesting the rectification of land record errors on November 6. </p>