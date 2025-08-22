<p>Bengaluru: The Federation of Scheduled Caste Nomadic Communities has opposed the state government’s decision on internal reservation for SCs, where 59 “most backward” communities have been clubbed with the “touchable” Dalit communities.</p>.<p>They staged a protest at Freedom Park in the city on Thursday.</p>.<p>Former Backward Classes Commission chairperson and honorary president of Nomadic Tribes Mahasabha C S Dwarakanath felt the government’s move was very “unfair” and stated that he was ready to quit the Congress for the sake of the nomadic tribes. However, he cautioned that the BJP shouldn’t be allowed to use the movement for “political mileage.”</p>.CM Siddaramaiah announces permanent SC commission.<p>The government has decided to reduce the five categories (A, B, C, D and E) proposed by the Justice Nagamohan Das Commission on internal reservation and has favoured three categories (A, B, C).</p>.<p>In group C, the government has clubbed the “most backward” communities with Lambani (Banjara), Bhovi, Korma and Koracha communities (‘touchable’ Dalits).</p>.<p>Since the “touchable” Dalits are found to be the most forward of all Dalit sub-groups, several activists have opposed clubbing these 59 communities.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">‘Violation of SC’s decision’</p>.<p>Activist-journalist Shivasundar slammed the government’s decision as a “violation” of the Supreme Court’s landmark decision on August 1, 2024, which had mandated that more backward communities should be bracketed separately. Shivasundar felt that the idea that the most backward communities should get first priority has been compromised. </p>.<p>Former social welfare minister H Anjaneya, a prominent SC (Left)/ Madiga leader met the protesters and said that he would speak to chief minister about their demand.</p>.<p>Later, BJP leaders, including Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Arvind Bellad and Malleshwaram MLA CN Ashwath Narayan met the protesters and assured of their support.</p>.<p>While the Dalit Sangharsha Samiti (DSS) welcomed the government’s move, it said that the government must take suitable measures to bring the nomadic and semi-nomadic communities to the mainstream.</p>