Karnataka: OPDs in govt teaching hospitals may be hit as resident docs begin protest on Aug 12

He assured that emergency services will continue to operate without disrupting critical care and will also not affect hospitals under the department of health and family welfare. While casualty wards, labour wards and the ICUs will run as usual, OPDs will not have resident doctors.

A statement by the association noted: "The Resident Doctors of Karnataka urge the government to urgently address our demands and to initiate discussions aimed at resolving this issue. Until a fair and just stipend structure is established, the protest will continue indefinitely. We deeply regret and apologise any inconvenience this may cause to patients and the public."

The doctors are asking for a revision of their stipend to be adjusted for inflation each year. The last time their revision occurred was in May 2020. KARD has been writing to the department of medical education, its principal secretary, and the medical education minister since June last year.

Government resident doctors will begin their protest at Freedom Park on Monday by expressing condolences for the woman trainee doctor who was allegedly sexually assaulted and killed inside a government-run hospital in Kolkata on August 9.