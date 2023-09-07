Karnataka police harassing BJP IT cell workers, says party

Alleging that the police were 'failing to discharge' their duties impartially, the BJP on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) Alok Mohan, seeking his intervention to stop police from 'harassing' its workers unnecessarily.
A BJP delegation, comprising of Bengaluru Advocates Association president Vivek Reddy, former IPS officer Bhaskar Rao, Basavanagudi MLA Ravi Subramanya, MLC N Ravi Kumar and others submitted the memorandum.
Kumar later told reporters that the police had been harassing the BJP IT cell workers in the state by threatening them over phone and booking cases against them under frivolous charges.
“Our party workers have been called to police stations and without booking any case, the police are making them stay in the stations for more than 24 hours, which is not permissible legally,” he said.