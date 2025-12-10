<p>Belagavi: Power tussle between Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> and his deputy <a href="https://google.com/search?q=D+K+Shivakumar+deccan+herald&rlz=1C1CHBF_enIN1109IN1109&oq=&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBggCEEUYOzIGCAAQRRg5MgYIARBFGEAyBggCEEUYO9IBCDE5MjZqMGo0qAIAsAIA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8">D K Shivakumar</a> entered the Assembly’s proceedings Wednesday when Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said political uncertainty over the top post was affecting the state’s development.</p><p>Ashoka raked up the issue while concluding his debate on North Karnataka. </p><p>“North Karnataka development needs strong and decisive leadership. Without resolving the [leadership] issue, no region of the state can develop,” Ashoka argued.</p>.'Everything is fine between Siddaramaiah and me': D K Shivakumar amid 'truce' violations.<p>Siddaramaiah, who was present in the Assembly, chose to listen without reacting. Shivakumar was not present. </p><p>Ashoka pointed out that Congress MLC Channaraj Hattiholi identified Shivakumar as the CM in a social media post. He also referred to the “king is alive” statement by Urban Development Minister BS Suresha (Byrathi). </p><p>“Why are such statements being made? There’s confusion in the state and it’s affecting development. This must be resolved,” Ashoka insisted. </p><p>Suresha intervened and maintained his position that Siddaramaiah and the Congress high command would decide on the leadership issue. “The CM and deputy CM are working like brothers,” he said. BJP lawmakers roared with laughter. </p><p>Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge said the BJP saw five chief ministers in just two terms. “Didn’t that affect development then?” he asked. </p><p>Congress MLAs HC Balakrishna, Belur Gopalakrishna and others hit back at the BJP for its internal camp wars. </p><p>Earlier, Ashoka launched a broadside against Siddaramaiah for ‘failing’ to keep promises made to North Karnataka. He demanded a whitepaper on how many promises were fulfilled. </p><p>“It was announced that Rs 900 crore would be provided for healthcare infrastructure in the Kalyana Karnataka region. Has this money been released?” Ashoka said. </p><p>Ashoka also demanded an audit of the money spent based on the two-decade-old DM Nanjundappa Committee report on regional inequalities. “Where did all the money go? Which contractor pocketed it?” </p><p>The BJP leader further went after Siddaramaiah for not hauling up his ministers. “There are at least eight ministers who barely visited north Karnataka. Bring in new ministers who’ll work. Had you reviewed the performance of ministers after one year, you could have sacked the inefficient ones. But now, it’s been two-and-a-half years,” he said. </p><p>Ashoka listed out departments that have not shown financial performance: RDPR (19%), Planning (19%), Urban Development (19%), Youth Empowerment & Sports (14%) and so on. “Your government has reduced the minimum pass marks to 33,” he said. “Even then, your government has failed.” </p>