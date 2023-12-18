Reeling under drought & loan burden, Karnataka reported 456 farmer suicides so far this year

While the Finance Department is collating data to make provisions for the interest waiver, the total outstanding crop loans amount to Rs 535.43 crore at the Karnataka State Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank Limited (KSCARD) alone. This includes Rs 229.32 crore principal and Rs 306.11 crore interest. The interest waiver will also apply to loans at the Karnataka State Cooperative Apex Bank, District Cooperative Central Banks and so on.