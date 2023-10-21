Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited to adopt automation software

The Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (KSMSCL) will soon adopt a new software solution to automate the equipment maintenance and management of medical equipment in health facilities across the state.
According to senior officials from the health department, the software will create a database of the medical equipment available at the various health facilities and thereby help in purchase planning.
“A need-based purchase can be made by matching the available inventory with the expected caseload,” the official said.
The software is also expected to assist the department in monitoring the performance of the equipment and assess its quality by keeping track of the lifecycle of the equipment right from the procurement stage.
“The software will enable tracking of the purchase from the day the supply order is issued till the installation and inspection of the equipment. To enable better coordination with the suppliers, the health department officials will also be given the option to update site readiness at the facility,” the official said.
It also tracks for warranty and maintenance contracts with third-party vendors as well, he added.
“It is also integrated with a call centre and the Interactive Voice Recorded System (IVRS) based systems for equipment maintenance activities.”
Sources from the State Health Department said that the move was one of the first few steps in streamlining the operations at KSMSCL.
“There are multiple complaints that the corporation has not been able to procure and supply medicines and equipment as per the demands of the health department. Many have also cited that the delay was affecting the operations. There is a dire need to streamline the operations there for effective management,” a senior official said.