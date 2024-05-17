Karnataka State Open University set to collaborate with various universities, expand academic activities

Mysuru: Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) got another feather on its cap, as it entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Karnataka State Dr Gangubhai Hanagal Music and Performing Arts (KSGHMPA) University on Friday in order to expand its academic activities.

KSGHMPA University Vice Chancellor Nagesh V Bettakote, said that, as per the aspiration of the Department of Higher Education, in order to utilise and share the existing resources and infrastructure among the universities they have got into this MoU. This also facilitates exchange of faculties and students. This would help them jointly organise workshops, seminars and conferences, he said.