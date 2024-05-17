Karnataka State Open University set to collaborate with various universities, expand academic activities

Mysuru: Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) got another feather on its cap, as it entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Karnataka State Dr Gangubhai Hanagal Music and Performing Arts (KSGHMPA) University on Friday in order to expand its academic activities.
KSGHMPA University Vice Chancellor Nagesh V Bettakote, said that, as per the aspiration of the Department of Higher Education, in order to utilise and share the existing resources and infrastructure among the universities they have got into this MoU. This also facilitates exchange of faculties and students. This would help them jointly organise workshops, seminars and conferences, he said.
He added that, KSGHMPAU is offering 16 courses. Earlier while Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) conducted classical music and dance exams, from this year KSGHMPAU is conducting these exams. 50 institutions have collaborated with KSGHMPAU. As many as 3560 teachers have registered and 17,560 students have enrolled for the exams. The exams are likely to be held soon after Lok Sabha election Model Code of Conduct is lifted, after June first week. These exams would be held at the regional centers of KSOU which are located in all the districts. KSOU will also promote KSGHMPAU students by providing opportunities to them to hold Cultural activities, he said.
KSOU Vice Chancellor Sharanappa V Halse informed that, they are all set to enter into MoU with Jawaharlal Nehru University, and they will collaborate in offering nine add on diploma and certificate courses in foreign languages. This will enhance language education through distance and online learning. To begin with they will offer courses in foreign languages such as Spanish, French, German and others, he said.
He added that, they are even getting into MoU with National Council for Vocational Education and Training (which offers over 5000 courses) to offer various skill development programmes.
Halse said, "We have already held preliminary meetings with JNU and NCVET and are in the process of formalising collaboration with MoUs. UGC has already approved to offer these new courses."
He added that, while KSOU has got NAAC A+ recognition, they are offering 65 courses and 63,000 are studying. Last year during January cycle 18,000 students enrolled and during July cycle 25,000 students enrolled. This year during the January cycle 17,808 students have enrolled, he said.
Regarding the degrees of 95,000 students enrolled in 2013-14 and 2014-15, Halse said that he has written to even the President and Vice President in this regard. They are trying to resolve the issue at the earliest, he said.
KSOU Registrar (Admin) K B Praveena, Registrar (Evaluation) H Vishwanath; KSGHMPAU in-Registrar, Rekha, Dean Prof Lakshmi were present.
KSGHMPA University Vice Chancellor Nagesh V Bettakote said that even as MUDA has allotted 5.5 acre land at Nadanahalli for new building of KSGHMPAU, DPR is already prepared. While this building is coming up in cultural capital of the State, Mysuru its architecture would reflect music, art and culture. Gangubhai Hanagal Trust of Hubballi will also be handed over to KSGMPAU formally shortly, he said.