Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka State Open University withdraws admissions to healthcare, allied courses

As per the information, at least 300 students have taken admission for these courses and have even paid Rs 30,000 towards the course fees.
Last Updated : 24 October 2025, 23:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2025, 23:02 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKSOU

Follow us on :

Follow Us