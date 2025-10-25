<p>The Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), which aimed to increase enrollment during the July 2025 cycle, has been forced to withdraw admissions made to healthcare and allied programmes during the same cycle.</p>.<p>Following the instructions from the University Grants Commission (UGC), the KSOU has issued a public notice informing those admitted to courses, like MSc in Psychology, Microbiology, Biotechnology, Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, Food and Nutrition Science, and Biochemistry. Some students have opted for these subjects as one of the optional subjects in the BSc courses will be cancelled.</p>.<p>As per the information, at least 300 students have taken admission for these courses and have even paid Rs 30,000 towards the course fees. However, following a communication from the UGC about the decision to withdraw permission to offer such courses through distance/online mode, as the subjects fall under the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Profession (NCAHP) Act 2021, the university was forced to withdraw the admissions made for those courses.</p>.<p>Following the communication from the UGC, the KSOU has issued a public notice informing students who have opted for the above courses to get a refund or to shift to any other course with the same fee structure.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Speaking to <span class="italic">DH</span>, KSOU vice-chancellor Sharanappa Halse said, “By the time UGC issues notification, we have completed the admissions. As the decision of the UGC applies to the entire country, we have asked students about the cancellation of the admissions and also about providing refunds. If they wish to shift to any other course of the same fee structure, they are free to opt.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">The UGC’s communication reads, “No higher education institution shall be permitted to offer healthcare and allied programmes covered in NCAHP Act 2021, including Psychology as specialisation under distance/online mode, from the academic session July-August 2025 and onward. For higher education institutions already granted recognition to offer such programmes for the upcoming academic sessions shall be withdrawn.” </p>.<p class="bodytext">According to sources, UGC has taken the decision in its 592nd meeting following complaints.</p>